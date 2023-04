US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global Markets - Philippine Central Bank

The US dollar is slowly becoming less dominant on the global markets, Philippine Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US dollar is slowly becoming less dominant on the global markets, Philippine Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Sputnik.

"I think what's happening over time is the dollar is getting less and less dominant, but it's happening very slowly," Medalla said.