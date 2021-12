The U.S. dollar fell in late trading on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.27 percent to 95.9435 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT).