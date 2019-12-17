UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dollar To Keep Influencing Oil Price Formation Until 2035 - Russia's Lukoil

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:37 PM

US Dollar to Keep Influencing Oil Price Formation Until 2035 - Russia's Lukoil

The US dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and continue influencing the oil price formation in the period until 2035 despite attempts to switch to national currencies use, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The US Dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and continue influencing the oil price formation in the period until 2035 despite attempts to switch to national currencies use, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast.

"Many countries are trying to make payments in national currencies to decrease dependence on exchange rate fluctuations. The 2018 launch of a Yuan oil futures contract in Shanghai was an important event regarding adoption of alternative ways to pay for the oil. However, we believe that in the period until 2035 the US dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and keep influencing the oil price formation," Lukoil said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia Oil Shanghai Price 2018 Event

Recent Stories

Ten Civilians Killed in Roadside Blast in Afghanis ..

23 seconds ago

Opposition's tactics to halt accountability could ..

27 seconds ago

England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first T20I

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reaffirms goal of reform on Golden Ju ..

11 minutes ago

OIC welcomes overwhelming vote to renew UNRWA mand ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.