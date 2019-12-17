The US dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and continue influencing the oil price formation in the period until 2035 despite attempts to switch to national currencies use, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The US Dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and continue influencing the oil price formation in the period until 2035 despite attempts to switch to national currencies use, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast.

"Many countries are trying to make payments in national currencies to decrease dependence on exchange rate fluctuations. The 2018 launch of a Yuan oil futures contract in Shanghai was an important event regarding adoption of alternative ways to pay for the oil. However, we believe that in the period until 2035 the US dollar will retain its leading role in the international trade and keep influencing the oil price formation," Lukoil said.