US Dollar Will Soon No Longer Be 'World's Standard' - Trump

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The US dollar will soon no longer be the world standard currency, former US President Donald Trump said during remarks to the National Rifle Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The US dollar will soon no longer be the world standard currency, former US President Donald Trump said during remarks to the National Rifle Association.

"Our currency is crashing, and will soon no longer be the world's standard, which will be our greatest defeat in 200 years," Trump said on Friday.

The collapse of the US dollar would be "unthinkable" just a few years ago, Trump said.

The US dollar has depreciated since October 2022 but remains stronger than it has been since 2000, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this week.

World Bank President David Malpass said earlier this month that the US dollar's dominance is under question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

