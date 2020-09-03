US Dow Jones Stock Index Rises Above 29,000 as S&P500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 29,000 points for the first time since the pandemic-induced lockdowns began while top US stocks indicator S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both hit record highs.

The Dow, the broadest index on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 453 points, or 1.6 percent, at 29,101. It was the first settlement above 29,000 for the index since February.

Stocks on Wall Street rallied despite the Federal Reserve cautioning in its Beige Book report that the COVID-19 was throttling US economic recovery, with many districts in the country seeing slowing growth even as manufacturing activity and consumer spending rose. Carriers such United Airlines and American Airlines have also said they will slash tens of thousands of jobs by next month if Congress was unable to pass new aid to help them keep workers.

"Bullish stock market sentiment seems to be nearing a tentative peak as the labor market recovery stalls," said Ed Moya, analyst at New York-based online brokerage ONDA. "Congress seems no closer to delivering the next virus relief package, and the constant back and forth rotation with tech and cyclicals is not enough of a reason to keep the major indexes from making fresh record highs."

The Dow's run-up aside, the S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, hit a record high of 3,588 on Wednesday before closing up 1.5 percent at 3,580.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite peaked at 11,836 before finishing at 12,056, up 1 percent on the day.