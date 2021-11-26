US Dow Plunges More Than 900 Points, Losing 2.5% on COVID Variant Fears

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 905 points lower, losing 2.5%, as all sectors slid sharply into negative amid rising concerns over the newly identified COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa.

The new variant, B.1.1.529, is reported to carry an exceptionally high number of mutations, many of them in spike proteins, the main target of COVID-19 vaccines, potentially making it even more transmissible.