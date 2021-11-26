UrduPoint.com

US Dow Plunges More Than 900 Points, Losing 2.5% On COVID Variant Fears

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Dow Plunges More Than 900 Points, Losing 2.5% on COVID Variant Fears

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 905 points lower, losing 2.5%, as all sectors slid sharply into negative amid rising concerns over the newly identified COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa.

The new variant, B.1.1.529, is reported to carry an exceptionally high number of mutations, many of them in spike proteins, the main target of COVID-19 vaccines, potentially making it even more transmissible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

South Africa All Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

56 minutes ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

1 hour ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

3 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.