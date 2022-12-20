UrduPoint.com

US Draft Budget Entails Possibility To Transfer Up To $14.5Bln Defense Equipment To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

US Draft Budget Entails Possibility to Transfer Up to $14.5Bln Defense Equipment to Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year provides for a possibility to transfer defense equipment worth up to $14.5 billion to Ukraine, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

"(The draft) Increases the President's authority to transfer defense equipment to Ukraine to $14.5 billion and provides $560 million in State Department security assistance funding for Ukraine and other allies," the draft read.

