US Draft Budget for 2023 Includes Provision Banning Government Employees From Using TikTok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year includes a provision that bans government employees from using video sharing social media platform TikTok, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

The "No TikTok on Government Devices Act" provision tasks the relevant authorities with developing "standards and guidelines for executive agencies requiring the removal of any covered application from information technology" no later than 60 days after the date of the enactment of this act.