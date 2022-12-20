UrduPoint.com

US Draft Budget Provides $126Mln For Response To Potential Nuclear Incidents In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

US Draft Budget Provides $126Mln for Response to Potential Nuclear Incidents in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year provides over $126 million to prepare a response to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine, according to the document released by the government on Tuesday.

"National Nuclear Security Administration, Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation - $126.3 million to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine," the draft read.

