US Draft Budget Provides $1.8Bln To Counter China's 'Growing Influence' In Indo-Pacific

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The draft budget of the United States for the 2023 fiscal year allocates over $1.8 billion to counter the Chinese influence in countries of the Indo-Pacific region.

"(The draft budget) provides over $1.

8 billion to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific to help counter the growing influence of the People's Republic of China in developing countries," the document read.

The draft also provides for another $2.9 billion to "to advance democracy programs," aiming to make democracies "more resilient and responsive in countering authoritarian influence."

The legislation must first be approved by both the US House of Representatives and Senate before it is signed by President Joe Biden.

