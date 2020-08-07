UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Earmarks $33Mln To Repair Leaking Natural Gas Pipelines - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Earmarks $33Mln to Repair Leaking Natural Gas Pipelines - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The US budgeted $33 million to repair 10 legacy natural gas pipelines with internal reinforcements to mitigate reliance on old exteriors to prevent leaks, the Energy Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Repair teams will develop natural gas transmission pipeline retrofitting technology to rehabilitate existing cast iron and bare steel pipes by creating new, robust pipes inside of old ones," the release said.

Before repairs can begin, engineers must first develop smart coatings, robotic systems to line the inside of pipes, inspection tools to verify the integrity of the pipes, and mapping tools to enable 3D renderings of pipes and adjacent underground infrastructure, the release said.

"Technologies developed through these projects are working to extend the life of rehabilitated pipes by a minimum of 50 years and ensuring they have sufficient material properties to operate without reliance on the exterior pipe, all while meeting utility and regulatory requirements for use in natural gas distribution pipes," the release added.

Legacy pipes are still in use today and make up roughly 3 percent of distribution pipes in use but they account for a disproportionate number of leaks compared to modern infrastructure, according to the release.

One goal of the project is a 10- to 20-fold reduction in the cost of repairing pipelines with existing methods and technology, the release said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Gas All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

8 minutes ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

8 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

3 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

8 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

8 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.