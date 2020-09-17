UrduPoint.com
US Economic Activity Remains Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, Outlook Uncertain - Powell

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) US economic activity remains well below the levels before the novel coronavirus pandemic in March, with just about half of the 22 million jobs lost having been recovered, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"Overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic and the path ahead remains highly uncertain," Powell said. "In the labor market, roughly half of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April have been regained as many people returned to work."

