US Economic Confidence Shows Largest One-Month Drop on Record - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) An index based on repeated polling that measures Americans' evaluation of the economy suffered the largest decline ever in April as the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis began to register, Gallup reported.

"The coronavirus has caused sudden and unprecedented changes in US society, and its harm to the economy is only beginning to be realized. Americans' confidence in the economy - which had been the strongest since the dot-com boom - has evaporated," a Gallup press release explaining the polling index said on Friday.

The index, which is based on a scale of 100 fell from plus 22 in March to minus 32 in April, a 54-point drop and the largest single month decline since Gallup launched the measurement in 1992, the release said.

Although the current figures represent the largest short-term decline, economic confidence remains higher now than it was during the Great Recession, the release added.

Gallup's Economic Confidence Index combines respondents' assessments of current economic conditions and whether the economy is getting better or worse. It has a theoretical range of minus 100 to plus 100.

In February, the index reached the highest level in 20 years, according to the release.