US Economic Growth Could Increase By 20% in 3rd, 4th Quarters of 2020- White House Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US economic growth could be as high as 20 percent in the third and fourth quarters of this year as the United States rebounds from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and growth for all of next year could be 4.0 percent or more, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

"I think you've got 20 percent growth in the third and fourth quarters, and I think you'll get four percent or better in 2021," Kudlow told Fox business in an interview.

Kudlow's comment comes after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday that he anticipated a long road to economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Powell spoke at a news conference after the Federal Reserve decided to maintain interest rates at 0 - 0.25 percent range and said he did not expect interest rate hikes for another two years. Powell's remarks drove US stocks down more than 5 percent on Thursday, cutting short a weeks-long rally on Wall Street.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for a worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. For the second quarter through June, most economists expect a double-digit contraction that when combined with the first quarter, would result in the deepest recession in US history.