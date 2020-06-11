UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Growth Could Increase By 20% In 3rd, 4th Quarters Of 2020- White House Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Economic Growth Could Increase By 20% in 3rd, 4th Quarters of 2020- White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US economic growth could be as high as 20 percent in the third and fourth quarters of this year as the United States rebounds from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and growth for all of next year could be 4.0 percent or more, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

"I think you've got 20 percent growth in the third and fourth quarters, and I think you'll get four percent or better in 2021," Kudlow told Fox business in an interview.

Kudlow's comment comes after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday that he anticipated a long road to economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Powell spoke at a news conference after the Federal Reserve decided to maintain interest rates at 0 - 0.25 percent range and said he did not expect interest rate hikes for another two years. Powell's remarks drove US stocks down more than 5 percent on Thursday, cutting short a weeks-long rally on Wall Street.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for a worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. For the second quarter through June, most economists expect a double-digit contraction that when combined with the first quarter, would result in the deepest recession in US history.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business White House Road Powell United States June Stocks 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

27 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

28 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.