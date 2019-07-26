US economic growth slows sharply, up 2.1% in second quarter

(@imziishan)

The American economy hit the brakes in the second quarter, slowing sharply as activity declined in an increasingly skittish industrial sector and exports fell, according to government data released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The American economy hit the brakes in the second quarter, slowing sharply as activity declined in an increasingly skittish industrial sector and exports fell, according to government data released Friday.

GDP in the April-June period slowed to 2.1 percent from the first three months of the year, after growing 3.1 percent in the first quarter, but that was better than expected, helped by strong consumer spending.