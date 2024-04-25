US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first three months of 2024, according to government data released Thursday, as consumer spending and exports decelerated.

The world's biggest economy grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said, markedly lower than analysts' expectations of 2.4 percent.

This was also a cool-down from the 3.4 percent increase seen in the final three months of last year.

While the latest figure still shows expansion, economic pressures could weigh on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in November.

The slowing "primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending," said the Commerce Department.

There was also a "downturn in Federal government spending," the report said.

For now, consumers remain willing to spend "even if they are being more scrutinous in the face of high prices," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

"Looking ahead, we see the economy gently cooling as slower labor demand, easing wage growth, stubborn inflation, and tight credit conditions constrain private sector activity," he added.

