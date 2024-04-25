Open Menu

US Economic Growth Slows To 1.6% In First Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter

The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first three months of 2024, according to government data released Thursday, as consumer spending and exports decelerated

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first three months of 2024, according to government data released Thursday, as consumer spending and exports decelerated.

The world's biggest economy grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said, markedly lower than analysts' expectations of 2.4 percent.

This was also a cool-down from the 3.4 percent increase seen in the final three months of last year.

While the latest figure still shows expansion, economic pressures could weigh on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in November.

The slowing "primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending," said the Commerce Department.

There was also a "downturn in Federal government spending," the report said.

For now, consumers remain willing to spend "even if they are being more scrutinous in the face of high prices," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

"Looking ahead, we see the economy gently cooling as slower labor demand, easing wage growth, stubborn inflation, and tight credit conditions constrain private sector activity," he added.

bys/md/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports November Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

15 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign to protect children from dea ..

Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

15 minutes ago
 Action taken against officers not recovering 85% t ..

Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary

18 minutes ago
 Haiti transitional council sworn in after months o ..

Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence

16 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI foun ..

IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia ..

Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out

25 minutes ago
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barri ..

Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif

17 minutes ago
 China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for sp ..

China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

17 minutes ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

19 minutes ago
 WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenu ..

WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

19 minutes ago
 Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets ..

Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business