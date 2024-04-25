US Economic Growth Slows To 1.6% In First Quarter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first three months of 2024, according to government data released Thursday, as consumer spending and exports decelerated
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first three months of 2024, according to government data released Thursday, as consumer spending and exports decelerated.
The world's biggest economy grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said, markedly lower than analysts' expectations of 2.4 percent.
This was also a cool-down from the 3.4 percent increase seen in the final three months of last year.
While the latest figure still shows expansion, economic pressures could weigh on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in November.
The slowing "primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending," said the Commerce Department.
There was also a "downturn in Federal government spending," the report said.
For now, consumers remain willing to spend "even if they are being more scrutinous in the face of high prices," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.
"Looking ahead, we see the economy gently cooling as slower labor demand, easing wage growth, stubborn inflation, and tight credit conditions constrain private sector activity," he added.
bys/md/
Recent Stories
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station
Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike
WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation
Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor
More Stories From Business
-
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister15 minutes ago
-
CEO APM Terminals calls on Finance Minister19 minutes ago
-
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register25 minutes ago
-
CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister25 minutes ago
-
RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion50 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 2451 minutes ago
-
FPCCI welcomes direct flights between Pakistan-Azerbaijan42 minutes ago
-
Faysal Bank unveils strong financial results for the Q1’2442 minutes ago
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
Kazakh envoy stresses quantum jump in bilateral trade3 hours ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike3 hours ago