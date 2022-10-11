US Economic Growth to Decline From 5.7% in 2021 to 1.6% in 2022, 1% in 2023 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The US economic growth will decline from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 1.6 percent in 2022 and to 1 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Growth in the United States is projected to decline from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 1.6 percent in 2022 and 1.0 percent in 2023, with no growth in 2022 on a fourth-quarter-over-fourth-quarter basis," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.