US Economic Growth to Slow Down, But No Recession Looming - US Secretary of Commerce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that she sees no reason to anticipate a "serious recession" in the US economy, yet a possible slowdown of economic growth and its return to traditional levels for the US should be expected.

"The economy in the past year, year and a half has been growing at unprecedentedly high rates 5-6%. I do not think we should expect that. I think it is normal to think that as we continue to come out of the pandemic we will transition from a robust growth to a more steady growth.

I do think at some point we will see less rapid growth in the economy, but I do not see any reason to think that we will have a serious recession by no measure," Raimondo told ABC broadcaster.

The United States has recovered all the jobs lost due to the pandemic, while household and companies "are doing well," Raimondo noted, citing the CEO of a major US company who confirmed that no signs of recession are in sight.

"The fundamentals of this economy are very strong. Inflation is our problem and it is our top priority," Raimondo added.