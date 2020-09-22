UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Indicators Show 'Marked Improvement' Since COVID-19 Outbreak - Powell

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Economic Indicators Show 'Marked Improvement' Since COVID-19 Outbreak - Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Many US economic indicators have improved markedly since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March but more work is needed to lift the nation and the Federal Reserve is determined to do whatever it takes to support the recovery, Chairman Jay Powell said in a speech prepared for delivery to Congress.

"Economic activity has picked up from its depressed second-quarter level, when much of the economy was shut down to stem the spread of the virus. Many economic indicators show marked improvement," Powell said in his remarks to be delivered at the three-day House hearing for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Powell March Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

2 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

2 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.