UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Indicators Show V-Shape Recovery From Novel Coronavirus Fall - Kudlow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Economic Indicators Show V-Shape Recovery From Novel Coronavirus Fall - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Most US economic indicators show a V-shape recovery after novel coronavirus-induced falls, the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"Virtually every number is showing a V-shape recovery now - private surveys, government statistics, restaurants, homebuilders, truckers, durable goods makers, auto-mobility and travel, gasoline demand and... the jobs," Kudlow said during a meeting at the American Workforce Policy Advisory board.

Kudlow also hailed the "tremendous" retail sales and consumer spending figures. The latter, which accounts for over two-thirds of US economic activity, rose by 8.2 percent in May. Its largest increase ever mostly offsets its historic fall by 12.6 percent in April at the height of novel coronavirus-induced quarantines and lockdowns.

"It's a great story. And I still think we have 20 percent in the second half of the year and if we get another 5 percent in the first quarter of the next year we will be right back to the peak in 2019 where you got us the first time with growth policies," Kudlow said.

US President Donald Trump has said that 2021 "is going to be an amazing year."

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, also present at the meeting, said the significant money injections in the economy have started to work, but the US government will ask Congress for additional stimulus measures in July.

"We put $3 trillion in, it's beginning to work, we see it," Mnuchin said. "We know we need a few more tools, we will go back to Congress next month... I am confident we are going to see strong third and fourth quarters as we reopen."

The previous package - the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act - approved a total of $3.3 trillion in loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump Money April May July Congress 2019 Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

6 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

6 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.