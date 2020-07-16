UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' As Pandemic Continues - Fed's Beige Book

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

US Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' as Pandemic Continues - Fed's Beige Book

The outlook for the US economy remains highly uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Federal Reserve said in its monthly Beige Book report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The outlook for the US economy remains highly uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Federal Reserve said in its monthly Beige Book report on Wednesday.

"Outlooks remained highly uncertain, as contacts grappled with how long the COVID-19 pandemic would continue and the magnitude of its economic implications," the Fed said in its June Beige Book, which represented a synthesis of market conditions and surveys of businesses carried out by 12 regional units of the US central bank. "Many contacts who have been retaining workers with help from the PPP said that going forward, the strength of demand would determine whether they can avoid layoffs."

The PPP refers to the Paycheck Protection Program, a $670 billion Trump administration plan for small businesses to draw forgivable loans that they could use to continue paying employees through the pandemic.

The Fed said economic activity increased in almost all of its banking districts in June, although it remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

"Consumer spending picked up as many nonessential businesses were allowed to reopen," the Beige Book report said. "Retail sales rose in all districts, led by a rebound in vehicle sales and sustained growth in the food and beverage and home improvement sectors. Leisure and hospitality spending improved, but was far below year-ago levels."

It said most districts reported a move up in manufacturing activity too, although from a very low level.

"Demand for professional and business services increased in most districts, but was still weak," the report said. "Construction remained subdued, but picked up in some districts. Home sales increased moderately, but commercial real estate activity stayed at a low level. Financial conditions in the agriculture sector continued to be poor, while energy sector activity fell further because of limited demand and oversupply. Loan demand was flat outside of some Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity and increased residential mortgages."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008/09, as most businesses in the country went into lockdown. While the economy has largely reopened since, analysts still warn of a double-digit recession for the quarter ended June.

Some economists say they notice "green shoots" for recovery from the net gain of 7.3 million jobs in the May-June period, after a loss of more than 21 million between March and April. But now as daily infections and deaths hit record highs in some US states, others wonder how many companies will survive the new wave of the pandemic and of those standing which will be efficient. The virus has already infected 3.6 million Americans and killed almost 140,000 of them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business Poor Agriculture Trump Vehicle Bank March April June 2020 Market All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC extends till July 23 Shehbaz Sharif's bail in ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $44.12 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

43 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

1 hour ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.