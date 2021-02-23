UrduPoint.com
US Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' Despite Vaccinations - Fed Chairman Powell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:35 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US economic outlook remains highly uncertain, with recovery appearing uneven and far from complete, despite progress in vaccinations for the COVID-19, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Tuesday.

"In recent weeks, the number of new cases and hospitalizations has been falling, and ongoing vaccinations offer hope for a return to more normal conditions later this year," Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. "However, the economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain."

