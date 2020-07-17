US Economic Output Expected to Contract By 6.6% in 2020 - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US economic output may contract by an annualized rate of 37 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and close 6.6 percent at year's end due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday.

"Even with the unprecedented policy support being provided to the economy, output is expected to contract by an annualized rate of 37 percent in the second quarter and by 6.6 percent for 2020 as a whole," the statement said.

The IMF pointed out that personal consumption spending fell by 18 percent between February and April.

The statement emphasized the importance of the economic bounce-back in May when consumption grew by 8 percent and businesses began to reopen and rehire workers.

However, the IMF warned about certain remaining risks related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The dramatic rise in unemployment has broken employee-employer relations and reduced labor force participation. The sudden drop in demand will result in an uncertain amount of corporate bankruptcies," the statement said.