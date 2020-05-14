UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Recovery May Take 'Few More Months' Than Expected - Fed Chairman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Economic Recovery May Take 'Few More Months' Than Expected - Fed Chairman

The US economy may take several months longer to recover from the devastation from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak than was initially expected, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US economy may take several months longer to recover from the devastation from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak than was initially expected, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday.

"It may take even just a few more months than we like for the economy to recover," Powell said at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute of International Economics. "I have every reason to think we can get back there and the economy should substantially recover once the virus is under control, but the recovery may come more slowly than we would like and that may mean it's necessary for us to do more."

The consumer-driven US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020 as it was hit by a shuttering of so-called "non-essential" businesses from March in most of the 50 US states in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While the first quarter decline was already the sharpest since the Great Recession of 2008, both White House and private economists predict that the current quarter between April and June would be worse, saying the now mostly-reopened economy was not expected to show much recovery until the third quarter.

The Federal Reserve dropped US interest rates to between zero and 0.25 percent in March and has since launched a battery of other COVID-19 fiscal responses, including open-ended bond-buying and lending to heavily-indebted companies but with ability to repay under its Main Street Lending program.

Powell said the central bank was trying to return to a sustainable fiscal path "where you've got the economy growing faster than the debt and overhead", so that the ratio of debt could be reduced to the size of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Bank Powell March April May June 2020 Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

55 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.