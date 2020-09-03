UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economic Recovery Slowed By Continued Impact Of COVID-19 - Fed's Beige Book

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Economic Recovery Slowed By Continued Impact of COVID-19 - Fed's Beige Book

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The coronavirus crisis is throttling US economic recovery as many districts in the country see slowing growth even as manufacturing activity and consumer spending rise, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report said on Wednesday.

"Continued uncertainty and volatility related to the pandemic, and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, was a theme echoed across the country," said the Fed report surveying business conditions in August. "But many districts noted a slowing pace of growth ... and total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels."

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beige Book report suggested that the recovery has been modest and spotty since then.

"Manufacturing rose in most districts, which coincided with increased activity at ports and among transportation and distribution firms," the report said. "Consumer spending continued to pick up, sparked by strong vehicle sales and some improvements in tourism and retail sectors.

"

But on the overall, the outlook from the different US districts was modestly optimistic, with some expressing pessimism.

"Some districts also reported slowing job growth and increased hiring volatility, particularly in service industries, with rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft," the Fed said. "Firms continued to experience difficulty finding necessary labor, a matter compounded by day care availability, as well as uncertainty over the coming school year and jobless benefits."

August wages were flat to slightly higher in most districts, with greater pressure cited among lower-paying positions, " the report said.

"Some firms also rescinded previous pay cuts. Others, however, have looked to roll back hazard pay for high-exposure jobs, though some have chosen not to do so for staff morale and recruitment purposes," it added.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 6 million Americans and killed nearly 185,000 of them, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Vehicle Job August 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

3 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

2 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

2 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

2 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.