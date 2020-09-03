WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The coronavirus crisis is throttling US economic recovery as many districts in the country see slowing growth even as manufacturing activity and consumer spending rise, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report said on Wednesday.

"Continued uncertainty and volatility related to the pandemic, and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, was a theme echoed across the country," said the Fed report surveying business conditions in August. "But many districts noted a slowing pace of growth ... and total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels."

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beige Book report suggested that the recovery has been modest and spotty since then.

"Manufacturing rose in most districts, which coincided with increased activity at ports and among transportation and distribution firms," the report said. "Consumer spending continued to pick up, sparked by strong vehicle sales and some improvements in tourism and retail sectors.

"

But on the overall, the outlook from the different US districts was modestly optimistic, with some expressing pessimism.

"Some districts also reported slowing job growth and increased hiring volatility, particularly in service industries, with rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft," the Fed said. "Firms continued to experience difficulty finding necessary labor, a matter compounded by day care availability, as well as uncertainty over the coming school year and jobless benefits."

August wages were flat to slightly higher in most districts, with greater pressure cited among lower-paying positions, " the report said.

"Some firms also rescinded previous pay cuts. Others, however, have looked to roll back hazard pay for high-exposure jobs, though some have chosen not to do so for staff morale and recruitment purposes," it added.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 6 million Americans and killed nearly 185,000 of them, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.