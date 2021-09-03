US Economic Recovery Still on Track Despite Huge August Jobs' Miss - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US economic recovery is still on track despite jobs growth for August coming in way below levels forecast, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Labor Department reported that US employers added 235,000 jobs in August, less than a third of the forecast 733,000, amid continued struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. In consolation to the administration, the unemployment rate improved to 5.2 percent from July's 5.4 percent.

"The measures we've taken so far have brought America out of an economic free-fall, steadied us and enabled us to grow our economy," Biden told a media briefing at the White House.�"Even as we continue to combat COVID, we are adding jobs, not losing them. What we've seen this year is the continued growth month after month in job creation."

While acknowledging disappointment over the August numbers, Biden said job creation had been consistent since the start of his presidency.

"We have been adding an average of 750,000 jobs per month on average during the past three months," the president said. "What we've seen this year is the continued growth month after month in job creation.

"

Biden also cited the latest Gallup poll on employment, where 72 percent of Americans thought that now was a good time to find a quality job.

"At this time last year, that number was 30 percent. That's the mark of an economy where regular people can see a place for themselves," Biden said.

More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the main concerns of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020. Growth has been quite dynamic this year, with a 6.5 percent rebound in the second quarter though that was still below the 8.5 percent expected by economists.

The Federal Reserve thinks growth will average at 6.5 percent for all of 2021. But Chairman Jerome Powell also says it may take a while for "full employment" defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower to occur.