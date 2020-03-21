UrduPoint.com
US Economic Stimulus Package May Exceed $2Trln - White House Economic Aide

Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:50 AM

The United States may increase stimulus package aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak to more than $2 trillion, the White House's economic aide, Larry Kudlow, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The United States may increase stimulus package aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak to more than $2 trillion, the White House's economic aide, Larry Kudlow, said on Saturday.

Earlier, Kudlow said that the Congress was considering a bill bringing the stimulus package to $1.3 trillion. The package is expected to be approved next week.

"The size of this package that we are looking at is minimally $1.4 trillion pro grammatically, but we can leverage up to help certain sectors, and that will get us to over $2 trillion to fight the virus on the ground economically," Kudlow told the Fox news broadcaster.

If such a package is accepted, it will be the largest in history. In 2008, the Congress allocated $700 billion amid the global financial crisis, of which less than $450 billion were eventually invested in the economy.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities. The US has more than 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 227 deaths and 147 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

