US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Hiring in the United States slowed in June, the Labor Department said Friday, providing a much-needed signal that the American economy is cooling ahead of another interest rate decision later this month.

The figures came in below analysts' expectations, providing some respite for the US Federal Reserve as it mulls a return to interest-rate hikes later this month to tackle inflation still well above its long-term target of two percent.

The world's biggest economy added 209,000 jobs last month, down from a revised figure of 306,000 in May, the Labor Department said. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent, remaining close to historic lows.

The hiring figure came in below the median expectation of 240,000 new jobs in a survey of economists conducted by MarketWatch, while the unemployment rate was in line with predictions.

But despite the slowdown in job creation, analysts say the Fed is unlikely to hold off another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

"It's a step in the right direction but we're not near the level that we would need to see to be convinced that the labor market is significantly cooling down," Oxford Economics' lead US economist Oren Klachkin told AFP.

Even with job growth easing, average hourly earnings ticked up by 0.4 percent month-over-month, rising by 4.4 percent on an annual basis.

"The labor market is still very strong, wages are still rising at a very strong pace, unemployment is still very low, and nonfarm payrolls rose at a pace that is way above what the Fed wants," Klachkin said.