Open Menu

US Economy Adds 209,000 New Jobs As Hiring Slows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:09 PM

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

Hiring in the United States slowed in June, the Labor Department said Friday, providing a much-needed signal that the American economy is cooling ahead of another interest rate decision later this month

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Hiring in the United States slowed in June, the Labor Department said Friday, providing a much-needed signal that the American economy is cooling ahead of another interest rate decision later this month.

The figures came in below analysts' expectations, providing some respite for the US Federal Reserve as it mulls a return to interest-rate hikes later this month to tackle inflation still well above its long-term target of two percent.

The world's biggest economy added 209,000 jobs last month, down from a revised figure of 306,000 in May, the Labor Department said. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent, remaining close to historic lows.

The hiring figure came in below the median expectation of 240,000 new jobs in a survey of economists conducted by MarketWatch, while the unemployment rate was in line with predictions.

But despite the slowdown in job creation, analysts say the Fed is unlikely to hold off another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

"It's a step in the right direction but we're not near the level that we would need to see to be convinced that the labor market is significantly cooling down," Oxford Economics' lead US economist Oren Klachkin told AFP.

Even with job growth easing, average hourly earnings ticked up by 0.4 percent month-over-month, rising by 4.4 percent on an annual basis.

"The labor market is still very strong, wages are still rising at a very strong pace, unemployment is still very low, and nonfarm payrolls rose at a pace that is way above what the Fed wants," Klachkin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Job Oxford Lead United States May June Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

6 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

6 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

6 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

6 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

6 minutes ago
PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

3 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

3 minutes ago
 Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs ..

Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens held

10 minutes ago
 UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Po ..

UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Police

10 minutes ago
 President meets with former classmates, their fami ..

President meets with former classmates, their families

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business