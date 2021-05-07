US economy adds 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than expected

The US economy gained just 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate increased slightly to 6.1 percent, the government reported Friday, defying expectations for massive rehiring as the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs

The Labor Department report went against forecasts that the economy would add a million positions last month as vaccines and government stimulus measures allow business to return to normal in the world's largest economy.