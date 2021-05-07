UrduPoint.com
US Economy Adds 266,000 Jobs In April, Far Fewer Than Expected

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:33 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The US economy gained just 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate increased slightly to 6.1 percent, the government reported Friday, defying expectations for massive rehiring as the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs.

The Labor Department report went against forecasts that the economy would add a million positions last month as vaccines and government stimulus measures allow business to return to normal in the world's largest economy.

