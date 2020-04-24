UrduPoint.com
US Economy Can Show Positive Growth Beginning In Third Quarter - Kudlow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

US Economy Can Show Positive Growth Beginning in Third Quarter - Kudlow

The US economy is expected to show positive growth from the third quarter onwards, after a potentially deep contraction in the second quarter due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US economy is expected to show positive growth from the third quarter onwards, after a potentially deep contraction in the second quarter due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"I think the first quarter will be a slight negative. I think the second quarter will be a very deep contraction because of the virus. I think the third quarter can show positive growth and the fourth quarter even more positive growth," Kudlow told Fox business.

