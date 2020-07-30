UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Collapsed 32.9 Percent Q2 Amid Pandemic: Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

US economy collapsed 32.9 percent Q2 amid pandemic: government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The US economy collapsed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the April to June period, contracting 32.9 percent in the second quarter, the government reported Thursday.

The decline, though slightly less bad than expected, was the worst on record, dating back to 1947.

The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate so not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.

The plunge in GDP was driven largely by the drop in consumer spending, the largest component, which fell 34.6 percent annualized, according to the first estimate for the second quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April June Commerce Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing Urges Washington to Stop Unjustified Suppr ..

5 minutes ago

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

6 minutes ago

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize ..

6 minutes ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

28 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

37 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.