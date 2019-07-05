US Economy Creates 244,000 New Jobs in June, Rebounds From Sluggish May - Labor Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Businesses in the United States created 224,000 new jobs in June , recovering from a week report a month earlier that had triggered speculation of a slowdown in the US economy, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a press release on Friday.

"Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 224,000 in June, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.7 percent," the release said. "Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing.

The monthly unemployment rate of 3.7 percent ticked upward from 3.6 percent in April, a 49-year low, according to BLS.

The 224,000 new jobs created in June represented a reversal from May, when the BLS reported an increase in non-farm payrolls of 75,000.

The monthly jobs report is closely watched by policy makers, especially the Federal Reserve board, which is weighing whether to cut interest rates to stimulate business or keep rates at their present level.