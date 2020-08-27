UrduPoint.com
US Economy Declined 31.7% In Second Quarter, Less Than Estimated 32.9% - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Economy Declined 31.7% in Second Quarter, Less Than Estimated 32.9% - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US economy plunged by 31.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020 rather than the initial estimate of 32.9 percent, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The Commerce Department did not provide an explanation for the better outcome, which nevertheless represents the biggest GDP decline during a quarter. However, the reduction in the initial estimate suggests that business re-openings between mid-May and late June may have cushioned the economic decline.

Following the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, the authorities implemented lockdowns and other restrictive measures in almost all of the 50 US states that severely impacted the economy.

While the states have partially or fully reopened since, the requirements for face coverings, physical distancing and other restrictive measures in place in addition to instances of social unrest have slowed down the economic recovery in the third quarter.

The labor market also registered significant losses from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter as employers cut 21 million jobs between March and April at the height of the lockdowns. About 10 million jobs have been added since as the economy begins to recover.

