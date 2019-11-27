US economy grew faster in Q3, expanding 2.1% annual rate

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The US economy grew faster than originally reported in the July-September period, expanding at a 2.1 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Higher exports and residential investment helped boost the growth estimate from the 1.9 percent originally reported last month, according to the more complete data on the third quarter.

Economist had predicted no revision to the GDP result.