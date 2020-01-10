US Economy in 'Good Place' as Federal Reserve Ponders 2020 Outlook - Vice Chair Clarida

The US economy has begun 2020 well, with low unemployment, strong economic growth and inflation near target, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Thursday in a speech that signaled more wait-and-see on interest rates by the central bank after three back-to-back cuts last year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The US economy has begun 2020 well, with low unemployment, strong economic growth and inflation near target, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Thursday in a speech that signaled more wait-and-see on interest rates by the central bank after three back-to-back cuts last year.

"The U.S. economy begins the year 2020 in a good place," Clarida said in a speech delivered to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, inflation is close to our 2 percent objective, gross domestic product growth is solid, and the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) baseline outlook is for a continuation of this performance in 2020."

He said as long as the incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with the central bank's outlook, "the current stance of monetary policy likely will remain appropriate."

The Federal Reserve cut rates back to back for three months in 2019, reducing a quarter percent point each time, before deciding in December to stop the easing cycle.

Clarida stressed in his speech that despite the central bank's wait-and-see stance, its policy was not on a "pre-set course" and things could change if something happens to "trigger a material reassessment" of the economic outlook. "We will respond accordingly," he added.

Touching on inflation, he said the 2 percent target was "not a ceiling" and that the greater risks posed by inflation were on the downside.

Clarida also said the Federal Reserve might reduce the size of its repurchase operations on the money market after January in an attempt to grow the overall level of US monetary reserves.

The central bank had intervened since mid-September in the overnight lending markets for cash, after a squeeze in reserves caused borrowing rates to surge. It began purchasing $60 billion a month in Treasury bills from October to grow its balance sheet and raise reserve levels. Clarida noted that those efforts were paying off and may have to be continued at least through April, when tax payments could drain the level of reserves.