UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy In Longest Expansion In Recorded History - IMF

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Economy in Longest Expansion in Recorded History - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US economy is in the process of its longest period of expansion in recorded history, but not every American has reaped the benefits of that expansion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest report published on Monday.

"The US economy is in the longest expansion in recorded history," the report said. "Unemployment is at levels not seen since the late 1960s, and economic activity is growing above potential, aided by a fiscal stimulus and supportive financial conditions. Despite these positive macroeconomic outcomes, the benefits from this decade-long expansion have not been shared as widely as they could."

The IMF said in the report the US gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to slow down to around 2.6 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2020.

The IMF also said life expectancy in the United States is falling, income inequality in increasing and poverty rates, though declining, remain higher than in other advanced economies.

In addition, the report warned that an abrupt reversal of the financial market conditions or a deepening of ongoing trade disputes represents a material risk to the US economy.

The IMF is therefore encouraging the US authorities to work with their trading partners to address current trade tensions and promote a more open, stable and transparent rules-based international trade system.

The directors also welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate adjustments.

On June 6, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said that the trade dispute between the United States and China could slash global GDP growth by 0.5 percent in 2020.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF China Trump United States June 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

1 hour ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

1 hour ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

1 hour ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.