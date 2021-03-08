UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Not To Get 'Too Hot' During Recovery From Pandemic - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

US Economy Not to Get 'Too Hot' During Recovery From Pandemic - Yellen

The US economy is unlikely to overheat during its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and there are adequate tools to moderate its growth, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The US economy is unlikely to overheat during its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and there are adequate tools to moderate its growth, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview on Monday.

"Well, I really don't think that that's going to happen," Yellen told MSNBC when asked about the possibility of the economy getting "too hot" in an environment of spiking inflation and interest rates. "We don't expect undesirable levels of inflation."

US bond yields, benchmarked by the ten-year Treasury note hit pre-pandemic highs over the past month, pushing up the Dollar as well. While the Federal Reserve itself has kept US interest rates at near zero since the coronavirus outbreak a year ago, the spike in yields has prompted investors to bet on the possibility of runaway inflation from a V-shaped economic recovery that characterizes quick and sustained rebound after a sharp decline.

Yellen said the economy was instead experiencing a K-shaped recovery, where one segment began rebounding from the lockdowns-caused recession, while another continued declining.

"We have a K-shaped recovery happening now," she said. "The K-shaped recovery existed before COVID, but now it's worse."

Yellen disputed the notion that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which passed the US Senate on Saturday and due to become law after some amendments by the House of Representatives, was too large for the economy to absorb without some overheating.

"This is the package we need to revive our economy to where it was before the pandemic," she said. "If it turns out to be inflationary, there are tools to deal with that and we'll monitor that closely."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Dollar From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lions maul man to death at South African game rese ..

4 minutes ago

Frankfurt's DAX stock market shoots up 3% to strik ..

4 minutes ago

Govt focuses on women empowerment: Irum Bukhari

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Schools’ p ..

26 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump's Last Ele ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of appeals in B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.