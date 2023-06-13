US Economy Resilient but Not Easy to Produce Weapons During Recession - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The US and European economies are resilient but it is not easy to produce weapons during a recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"About things they say, we will produce this, we will produce that - well, produce then.

In a recession, things are not so simple ... The resilience of the European and American economies is very large, this is obvious. They are high-tech, the structure of the economy is very developed, they are, in general, powerful. But there are many problems," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.