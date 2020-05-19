UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:52 PM

US Economy Risks 'Permanent Damage' if Shutdowns Persist - Treasury Secretary

The US economy risks sustaining permanent damage if the shutdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic is allowed to persist without gradual reopening, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US economy risks sustaining permanent damage if the shutdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic is allowed to persist without gradual reopening, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"That's absolutely the case," Mnuchin said. "There is the risk of permanent damage. We're conscious of the health issues and we want to do this [reopening] in a balanced way."

