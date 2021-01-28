UrduPoint.com
US Economy Shrinks 3.5% In 2020 On Coronavirus Toll - Government

Thu 28th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll on the country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Real GDP decreased 3.5 percent in 2020, compared with an increase of 2.

2 percent in 2019," the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement on its first reading of fourth-quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product.

The economy expanded by a 4-percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, but that growth came on the heels of a record plunge of 33.4 percent in the April-June quarter.

