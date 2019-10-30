US economy slows to 1.9% growth in Q3: Commerce

The American economy slowed a touch in the third quarter of the year as the China trade war again walloped the business sector, according to government figures released Wednesday

But GDP growth avoided a steeper drop off thanks to a pickup in home sales and a modest recovery in exports, the Commerce Department said.

GDP expanded 1.9 percent in the July-September period, well above economists' expectations but a notch lower than the second quarter's 2.0 percent.

The result, which is subject to revision, could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates, but a third consecutive rate cut is widely expected later Wednesday.