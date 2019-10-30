UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Slows To 1.9% Growth In Q3: Commerce

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

US economy slows to 1.9% growth in Q3: Commerce

The American economy slowed a touch in the third quarter of the year as the China trade war again walloped the business sector, according to government figures released Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The American economy slowed a touch in the third quarter of the year as the China trade war again walloped the business sector, according to government figures released Wednesday.

But GDP growth avoided a steeper drop off thanks to a pickup in home sales and a modest recovery in exports, the Commerce Department said.

GDP expanded 1.9 percent in the July-September period, well above economists' expectations but a notch lower than the second quarter's 2.0 percent.

The result, which is subject to revision, could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates, but a third consecutive rate cut is widely expected later Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business China Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

few seconds

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

24 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

45 minutes ago

First-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 20 ..

1 second ago

KP PAC panel to investigate overpayment to contrac ..

2 seconds ago

ICT DC, SSP summoned in containers' case

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.