US Economy Still Has 'Long Way To Go' - National Economic Council Director

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

US Economy Still Has 'Long Way to Go' - National Economic Council Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The US economy still has a lot of ground to cover despite recent good jobs numbers, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Fox news Sunday.

"The jobs numbers in March were certainly a welcome sign.

It's good to see the economy starting to improve, and we certainly think it's a sign that the economic and vaccination strategy that this administration has put into place from Day One is starting to have an impact," Deese said as quoted by the broadcaster.

However, the US still has "a long way to go," Deese added.

The country is 8.4 million jobs short of where it was a year ago, President Joe Biden's economy adviser said.

Last week, Biden unveiled the American Jobs Plan, a nearly $2.3 trillion project, which aims to invest heavily in infrastructure and create jobs over the next eight years.

