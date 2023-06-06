US Economy Will Decelerate to 0.8% in 2024 - World Bank

The US economic growth is projected to decelerate from 1.1% in 2023 to 0.8% in 2024, the World Bank said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The US economic growth is projected to decelerate from 1.1% in 2023 to 0.8% in 2024, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

"After growing 1.1 percent in 2023, the U.S. economy is likely to remain weak in 2024, decelerating to 0.8 percent," he World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

The report attributed the weak growth to "the lagged effects of the sharp rise in policy rates over the past year and a half."