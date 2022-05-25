UrduPoint.com

US Emergency Oil Stockpile Down To 1987 Lows - Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:33 PM

US Emergency Oil Stockpile Down to 1987 Lows - Energy Agency

The Biden administration pulled six million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week, bringing the United States' emergency oil stockpile to its lowest levels in almost 35 years, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Biden administration pulled six million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week, bringing the United States' emergency oil stockpile to its lowest levels in almost 35 years, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Balance in the SPR was at 532 million barrels for the week that ended on May 20 versus 538 million for the week to May 13, the EIA reported in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

EIA data showed the balance to be the lowest for the SPR since September 1987.

The latest drop in the SPR's levels kept up with the average weekly draw of six million barrels from the emergency oil stockpile over the past two weeks. Prior to that, some three million barrels were withdrawn from the reserve each week over a period of two months.

The Biden administration did its first major SPR withdrawal in November as global oil supplies began tightening amid an uptick in demand that pushed US crude and fuel prices higher.

Since, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has exacerbated the supply deficiency in virtually all forms of energy and the prices of these commodities to multi-year highs.

In the United States, prices at the pump for the No. 1 fuel product, gasoline, hit record highs above $4.50 per gallon while that of diesel, the Primary fuel for transportation, has surged to all-time highs of above $6 per gallon.

The Biden administration is currently in the process of withdrawing some 180 million barrels from the SPR between May and October to try and ease the supply gap and to dampen or, at least, prevent fuel prices from going any higher.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States Turkish Lira May September October November All From Million

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against encroachers of g ..

Strict action to be taken against encroachers of govt's lands: Sindh Minister

3 minutes ago
 Two judges transferred to make lower courts functi ..

Two judges transferred to make lower courts functional at new tahsil, Chowk Sarw ..

3 minutes ago
 All detenues to be released on personal surety bon ..

All detenues to be released on personal surety bond: Lahore High Court assured

3 minutes ago
 Sindh's minister calls for prioritizing education ..

Sindh's minister calls for prioritizing education across province

3 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear ..

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special En ..

18 minutes ago
 Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitiv ..

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitive decline

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.