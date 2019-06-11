- Home
- Business
- News
- US Energy Administration Lowers 2019 Brent Crude Forecast to $66.69 From $69.64 - Report
US Energy Administration Lowers 2019 Brent Crude Forecast To $66.69 From $69.64 - Report
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:59 PM
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2019 to $66.69 per barrel from $69.64, according to EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook released on Tuesday
EIA's forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil for 2020 remained at May's price level of $67 per barrel.
The EIA lowered its forecast of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil average price for 2019 to $59.29 from May's price level of $62.79. For 2020, the EIA said it expects the figure to remain at the level of the previous forecast of $63 per barrel.