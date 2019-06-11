UrduPoint.com
US Energy Administration Lowers 2019 Brent Crude Forecast To $66.69 From $69.64 - Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

US Energy Administration Lowers 2019 Brent Crude Forecast to $66.69 From $69.64 - Report

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2019 to $66.69 per barrel from $69.64, according to EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2019 to $66.69 per barrel from $69.64, according to EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook released on Tuesday.

EIA's forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil for 2020 remained at May's price level of $67 per barrel.

The EIA lowered its forecast of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil average price for 2019 to $59.29 from May's price level of $62.79. For 2020, the EIA said it expects the figure to remain at the level of the previous forecast of $63 per barrel.

