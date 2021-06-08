US Energy Agency Expects Crude Oil Prices to Stabilize, Decline as Production Increases

The global oil benchmark Brent is expected to stabilize this summer and then decline as oil production increases in the coming months, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The global oil benchmark Brent is expected to stabilize this summer and then decline as oil production increases in the coming months, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

"EIA forecasts in the June release of its Short-Term energy Outlook that global Brent crude oil prices will stabilize in mid-2021 and average about $68 per barrel (b) in the third quarter before decreasing to an average of $60/b in 2022," the agency said in a press release.

Brent crude oil prices averaged $68 per barrel in May, a 25 percent increase from prices in January, the release said.

The release noted that global demand for oil is expected to grow by six percent in 2021 and another four percent in 2022 to reach about 101 million barrels per day.

US oil production will average nearly 12 million barrels per day in 2022 and OPEC production is expected to increase to nearly 29 million barrels per day by next year, the release added.

US gas prices are expected to average about $2.92 per gallon through September, reaching a peak price of $3.03 per gallon this month, the release said.