US Energy Agency Forecasts Oil Prices To Grow Slightly In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Energy Agency Forecasts Oil Prices to Grow Slightly in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Global crude oil benchmark Brent is expected to average under $65 per barrel through 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a forecast.

"As for crude prices, the EIA forecast that Brent will average $64.

83 for 2020," the EIA said on Tuesday.

Brent traded at $64.64 per barrel by 3:45 p.m. EST (20:45 GMT) on Tuesday. It hit four-month highs above $71 last week on a heightening of tensions in the middle East, before turning lower.

The EIA's forecast for Brent in 2021 was much higher at an average of $67.53.

