US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Forecast by 70,000 Barrels Daily

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US oil production for this year is expected to be some 70,000 barrels per day lower than initially estimated while demand would likely overshoot by 20,000, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

"U.S. crude oil production in our forecast averages 11.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2022 and 12.6 million b/d in 2023, which would set a record for the most U.S.

crude oil production during a year. The current record is 12.3 million b/d, set in 2019," the EIA said.

The EIA noted that output for 2023 would probably rise by 840,000 barrels daily versus demand, which was expected to grow by 350,000.

The agency's description of the 12.63 million barrels per day forecast for 2023, however, falls short of the output of more than 13 million barrels daily achieved just before coronavirus breakout in March 2020.