US Energy Agency Says Monitoring Crude Storage Hub in Cushing Amid Fears of Squeeze

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The US Energy Information (EIA) said it was closely monitoring the country's storage hub for crude oil after fears that the facility was running out of space led to a massive market selloff and historic negative prices for the commodity.

"The availability of storage in Cushing will remain an issue in the coming weeks, however, and could still result in volatile price movements in the June WTI futures contract or other US crude oil spot prices that face limited storage options," the EIA said in a posting and added that it will continue to monitor market developments.

May, the expiring front-month contract in US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, fell to minus $37.63 per barrel on Monday - setting the first negative pricing in the commodity's 37-year trading history - as no buyers turned up for prompt delivery oil in a market glutted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

June, the new front-month for WTI, settled up 19 percent at $13.78 per barrel in its first trading day on Wednesday.

Despite the market's rebound, fears remain that Cushing will run out of space after the EIA reported on Wednesday that a crude oil stockpile build of nearly 5 million barrels at the hub, that brought stockpiles there to nearly 60 million barrels versus its capacity of 76 million.

Previous data released by the EIA showed some 65 million barrels have built in Cushing over the past four weeks, averaging a growth of 16.25 million barrels per week and suggesting Cushing had just another week to hit the top at that rate.

"Although Cushing has physically unfilled storage available, some of this physically unfilled storage is likely to have already been leased or otherwise committed, limiting the uncommitted storage available for contract holders without pre-existing arrangements. In this case, these contract holders would likely have to pay much higher rates to storage operators that have uncommitted space available," the EIA said. "Taken together, these factors suggest that the phenomenon of negative WTI prices could be confined to the financial market, with few physical market participants paying negative prices."

Aside from demand destruction, US crude prices could also turn negative again due to higher-than-necessary production. The EIA reported on Wednesday that oil output in the United States stood at a relatively high 12.2 million barrels per day last week, just 100,000 barrels less than the previous week.