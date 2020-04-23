UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Energy Agency Says Monitoring Crude Storage Hub In Cushing Amid Fears Of Squeeze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Energy Agency Says Monitoring Crude Storage Hub in Cushing Amid Fears of Squeeze

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The US Energy Information (EIA) said it was closely monitoring the country's storage hub for crude oil after fears that the facility was running out of space led to a massive market selloff and historic negative prices for the commodity.

"The availability of storage in Cushing will remain an issue in the coming weeks, however, and could still result in volatile price movements in the June WTI futures contract or other US crude oil spot prices that face limited storage options," the EIA said in a posting and added that it will continue to monitor market developments.

May, the expiring front-month contract in US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, fell to minus $37.63 per barrel on Monday - setting the first negative pricing in the commodity's 37-year trading history - as no buyers turned up for prompt delivery oil in a market glutted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

June, the new front-month for WTI, settled up 19 percent at $13.78 per barrel in its first trading day on Wednesday.

Despite the market's rebound, fears remain that Cushing will run out of space after the EIA reported on Wednesday that a crude oil stockpile build of nearly 5 million barrels at the hub, that brought stockpiles there to nearly 60 million barrels versus its capacity of 76 million.

Previous data released by the EIA showed some 65 million barrels have built in Cushing over the past four weeks, averaging a growth of 16.25 million barrels per week and suggesting Cushing had just another week to hit the top at that rate.

"Although Cushing has physically unfilled storage available, some of this physically unfilled storage is likely to have already been leased or otherwise committed, limiting the uncommitted storage available for contract holders without pre-existing arrangements. In this case, these contract holders would likely have to pay much higher rates to storage operators that have uncommitted space available," the EIA said. "Taken together, these factors suggest that the phenomenon of negative WTI prices could be confined to the financial market, with few physical market participants paying negative prices."

Aside from demand destruction, US crude prices could also turn negative again due to higher-than-necessary production. The EIA reported on Wednesday that oil output in the United States stood at a relatively high 12.2 million barrels per day last week, just 100,000 barrels less than the previous week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price United States Hub June Market From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

2 hours ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

3 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.