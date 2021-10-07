US Energy Chief Mulls Crude Oil Export Ban, Tapping Reserves Amid Price Crisis - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at an event on Wednesday said the United States is considering banning crude exports and drawing down reserves from its national stockpile to deal with an undersupplied and overpriced oil market, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"That's a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well," Granholm said at the FT Energy Transition Strategies Summit when asked if Washington would consider reintroducing an embargo on US crude exports which were banned previously for four decades until 2015.

Granholm also raised the prospect of releasing crude from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declaring that "all tools are on the table," as the Biden administration confronts a politically perilous surge in the price of gasoline, the report said.

"It's a tool that's under consideration," Granholm said of a release of crude supplies from the so-called SPR which analysts have said could help calm oil markets and bring prices down.

The average price of petrol at US pumps are hovering at $3.19 a gallon - the highest in seven years - with the White House fearing that the rise in fuel costs could damage the administration's political prospects ahead of the midterm elections next year.