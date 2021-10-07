UrduPoint.com

US Energy Chief Mulls Crude Oil Export Ban, Tapping Reserves Amid Price Crisis - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Energy Chief Mulls Crude Oil Export Ban, Tapping Reserves Amid Price Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at an event on Wednesday said the United States is considering banning crude exports and drawing down reserves from its national stockpile to deal with an undersupplied and overpriced oil market, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"That's a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well," Granholm said at the FT Energy Transition Strategies Summit when asked if Washington would consider reintroducing an embargo on US crude exports which were banned previously for four decades until 2015.

Granholm also raised the prospect of releasing crude from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declaring that "all tools are on the table," as the Biden administration confronts a politically perilous surge in the price of gasoline, the report said.

"It's a tool that's under consideration," Granholm said of a release of crude supplies from the so-called SPR which analysts have said could help calm oil markets and bring prices down.

The average price of petrol at US pumps are hovering at $3.19 a gallon - the highest in seven years - with the White House fearing that the rise in fuel costs could damage the administration's political prospects ahead of the midterm elections next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Exports Washington White House Oil Price United States 2015 Market Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting ..

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for ..

40 minutes ago
 84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last ..

84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last 24 hours: ADC

40 minutes ago
 Sullivan Tells Top Chinese Diplomat US to Engage C ..

Sullivan Tells Top Chinese Diplomat US to Engage China to Ensure Responsible Com ..

40 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai unveils nine-metre-tall giants to ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unveils nine-metre-tall giants to honour Arab explorers

2 hours ago
 FM calls for revisiting global trade, investment, ..

FM calls for revisiting global trade, investment, technology regimes

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.